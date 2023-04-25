AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Apr 25, 2023
Pakistan

Punjab elections: ECP extends deadline for party ticket submission

APP Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has extended the deadline for the submission of party tickets and allotment of symbols to candidates contesting in the Provincial Assembly elections in Punjab until April 26.

This extension allows political parties and candidates additional time to complete necessary formalities and election requirements.

The ECP’s decision aims to promote a fair and transparent electoral process for all candidates. The polling will be held on May 14 as notified earlier by the ECP.

The ECP has informed the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC) and all Returning Officers (ROs) that the deadline extension for the submission of party tickets and allotment of symbols to contesting candidates for the general elections to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab.

It is imperative that political parties ensure the timely delivery of party tickets to their candidates, and that candidates obtain their allotted symbols from the ROs by the end of the day as per the revised schedule. This measure will enable the smooth and efficient conduct of the upcoming elections.

