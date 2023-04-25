Afghanistan’s travails

EDITORIAL: Since taking power in August 2021 the Afghan Taliban have alienated themselves from the international community by resorting to public floggings and execution, reminiscent of their previous harsh rule in the second half of 1990s, and denying women the right to education and work.

Relations with Pakistan also remain under stress because of the so-called Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists using their sanctuaries in Afghanistan to launch cross-border attacks.

Tensions remain high with almost all countries amid punishing sanctions. As a result, Afghan economy has melted down, creating a humanitarian crisis. According to international aid agencies, half of the county’s population faces hunger. This dire situation can imperil peace of this region, especially Pakistan’s, if estrangement from the international community persists.

Speaking at the recent Ministerial Meeting of the Neighbours of Afghanistan in Samarkand, Pakistan’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar expressed regret over some of the Kabul government’s policies and actions, saying they do not provide any incentive for engagement. Even so, she was right in calling for ‘patience and reciprocity’.

There are enough examples that show intransigence in such situations tends to make an antagonist, like the ideologically-inspired Taliban, double down on their rigid positions, whereas a process of consultative process can help attain some positive outcomes. No other country has suffered as Pakistan has on account of what has been happening in Afghanistan.

Because of unending conflict and turmoil in that country, as Khar pointed out, regional connectivity is still a pipedream. Various development schemes, such as hydroelectricity project CASA 1000, a hydroelectricity export project from Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to Pakistan via Afghanistan; and TAPI (Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India) gas pipeline, as well as trans-Afghan Railways remain in doldrums. Above all is the clear and present threat of Afghanistan-based TTP militants to this country’s peace and security.

Islamabad has been using both hard and soft tactics to deal with the rulers of Afghanistan. In a recent interview with Voice of America, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned them that Pakistan would strike TTP hideouts inside that country if they were unable — or unwilling — to rein in TTP terrorists. Yet Islamabad continues to have conversations with the Kabul government.

This appears to be having some effect. While recalling his last February’s visit to Kabul — at the head of a high-level delegation — to remind the Taliban of their commitment to prevent terrorists from using Afghan soil to plan and conduct attacks against Pakistan, the minister said it was his impression that the Taliban want to disentangle from the TTP, this disengagement though will take time. Media reports also suggest they are distancing from the TTP. The international community needs to adopt a similar policy, putting pressure where necessary, and keeping the talks door open to resolve the rights issues.

