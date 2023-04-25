NJHP tunnel being rebuilt

AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Markets

Recorder Report Published 25 Apr, 2023 06:25am
LAHORE: A significant development at the blockade in tail race tunnel of 969-MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP) was achieved on the Eid day. Tunnel collapse of 150-ft length has been restored. Restoration works continued during the Eid Holidays.

Chairman WAPDA Engr Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani (Retd) visited Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project Monday and witnessed construction activities on the remedial works.

He appreciated the efforts of Project Team WAPDA, China Gezhouba Group Company (CGGC) and Consultants of the Project.

The Chairman was briefed that the remedial works for restoration of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project are under way in the light of report furnished by the International Panel of Experts. Hydraulic lining shutter is being installed inside the tail race tunnel for concrete lining, while the allied works are also continuing side by side. Risk analysis report by the Consultants is expected to be finalized during the next month.

The Chairman WAPDA directed project authorities to resume electricity generation from the project by July end.

