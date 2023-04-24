AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
India to pass China this week as world’s most populous nation: UN

AFP Published April 24, 2023
UNITED NATIONS: India will overtake as China as the world’s most populous country in the coming week, hitting almost 1.43 billion people, the United Nations said Monday.

“By the end of this month, India’s population is expected to reach 1,425,775,850 people, matching and then surpassing the population of mainland China,” the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs said.

India population to surpass China mid-year

The milestone will come earlier than the projection for mid-year 2023 made in the UN’s annual State of World Population report last week.

India China UNITED NATIONS

