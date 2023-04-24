AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Credit Suisse saw $68 billion in first-quarter outflows as it crumbled

Reuters Published April 24, 2023 Updated April 24, 2023 11:28am
Follow us

ZURICH: Credit Suisse said on Monday it had 61 billion Swiss francs ($68 billion) in net asset outflows in the first quarter, adding that outflows were continuing even in the wake of the 167-year-old institution’s state-engineered rescue by UBS.

“These outflows have moderated but have not yet reversed as of April 24, 2023,” Credit Suisse said. It also said it had experienced significant withdrawals of cash deposits as well as non-renewal of maturing time deposits.

Customer deposits declined by 67 billion Swiss francs in the first quarter.

The bank reported results for what is likely to be the last time, as its shotgun marriage with rival Swiss bank UBS is expected to be completed soon.

Assets managed by Credit Suisse’s flagship wealth management division dropped to 502.5 billion francs at the end of March, compared to 707 billion reported for the same period last year.

Clients rapidly started pulling money from Credit Suisse after it was ensnared in market turmoil unleashed by the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

This led Swiss authorities to scramble together a rescue package which saw UBS agree to take over Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs in stock and assume up to 5 billion francs in losses.

It also included 200 billion francs in state financial guarantees.

Credit Suisse bankers jostle for slim pickings at UBS

Credit Suisse said that at the end of the first quarter, it had 108 billion Swiss francs of net borrowings under these facilities after paying back 60 billion.

It also said it had since paid back another 10 billion.

The bank also said it had mutually agreed to terminate the planned $175 million acquisition of Michael Klein’s investment banking business, which it had intended to spin off together with its own investment banking arm.

UBS has said it plans to scale back Credit Suisse’s investment bank.

Credit Suisse UBS Silicon Valley Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Credit Suisse saw $68 billion in first-quarter outflows as it crumbled

Judges mentioned in 'leaked audio' should step down: Rana Sanaullah

Indian police arrest Sikh separatist after month-long hunt

Russia's Medvedev warns Moscow will scrap grain deal if G7 bans exports

Twitter reinstates blue ticks for some media, celebrities

India home minister challenges account of 2019 deadly attack on military convoy

Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

G7 calls for extension, full implementation and expansion of Black Sea grain deal

Suo motu jurisdiction should be exercised in public interest, not to benefit an individual: PM Shehbaz

US embassy evacuated as Sudan fighting enters 2nd week

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Read more stories