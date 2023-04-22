AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

  • Appreciates the operational vigilance of troops guarding the border
BR Web Desk Published 22 Apr, 2023 04:59pm
Follow us

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir spent the Eid Day with troops deployed along the Pak-Afghan border at Bajaur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, COAS offered Eid prayer with the officers and troops and appreciated their high morale.

General Asim Munir said the Army is committed to the defense of frontiers and armed forces are always ready to thwart any threat to ensure the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

The Army Chief said that for the defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of the rugged terrain or weather and despite being away from loved ones, duty takes precedence.

"Nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country," COAS said.

He paid rich tributes to martyrs and emphasized that on this day of Eid, we must not forget those who laid their lives to defend the motherland and eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

The Army Chief appreciated the operational vigilance of troops guarding the border.

COAS Afghan Pakistan border

Comments

1000 characters

COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Punjab elections will not be held on May 14: Rana Sanaullah

Maintenance of SC building, judges’ residences: ECC approves Rs844.4m additional funds

NA turns bill into law, much to the displeasure of SC

Ailing Pakistan elephant dies, leaving 'mourning' partner in limbo

PML-N leaders have approached PTI for talks: Qaisar

Fighting in Sudan enters a second week as truce breaks

Used bowsers: PPRA quizzes SLL on purchase plan

Outsourcing of operations, land assets at three airports: TIP flags possible breach of PPP regulations

Nawaz, Maryam hold a ‘positive’ meeting with MBS

Read more stories