COAS spends Eid with troops at Pak-Afghan border

Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir spent the Eid Day with troops deployed along the Pak-Afghan border at Bajaur, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, COAS offered Eid prayer with the officers and troops and appreciated their high morale.

General Asim Munir said the Army is committed to the defense of frontiers and armed forces are always ready to thwart any threat to ensure the territorial integrity of Pakistan.

The Army Chief said that for the defenders of Pakistan, irrespective of the rugged terrain or weather and despite being away from loved ones, duty takes precedence.

"Nothing is more sacred than guarding the frontiers of our beloved country," COAS said.

He paid rich tributes to martyrs and emphasized that on this day of Eid, we must not forget those who laid their lives to defend the motherland and eliminate the scourge of terrorism.

The Army Chief appreciated the operational vigilance of troops guarding the border.