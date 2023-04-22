AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
Apr 22, 2023
India Yes Bank's net profit drops 45% in January-March on higher provisions

Reuters Published 22 Apr, 2023 03:34pm
MUMBAI: India’s Yes Bank on Saturday reported a near 45% drop in net profit year-on-year for the January-March quarter as provisions for bad loans and security receipts increased.

Net profit fell to 2.02 billion Indian rupees ($24.63 million) for the reporting quarter from 3.67 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier. Compared with the previous quarter, net profit was three times higher, owing to a low base in the prior period.

Profit was well below the 2.88 billion rupees forecast by analysts, according to Refinitiv data. Yes Bank’s provisions and contingencies increased to 6.18 billion rupees from 2.71 billion rupees a year earlier.

The gross non-performing asset (NPA) ratio rose to 2.17% from 2.02% in the December quarter. The gross NPA ratio was down from 13.93% a year earlier. In December Yes Bank completed the transfer of bad loans worth 480 billion rupees ($5.9 billion) to private equity firm J.C. Flowers in a deal aimed at cleaning up its balance sheet.

The net NPA ratio was 0.83%, down from 1.03% in the prior three months.

The current NPA and security receipts suggest the bank will have an ageing provisioning requirement of 80 basis points this financial year and 100 basis points in 2024-25, managing director and chief executive Prashant Kumar told reporters at a conference call.

The bank has outstanding security receipts worth 76.66 billion rupees, for which it has provisioned for over 44 billion rupees, Kumar said.

There would also be provisioning requirement for any fresh slippage, he said. Yes Bank’s net interest income, the difference between the interest income from lending and that paid to depositors, rose 15.7% to 21.05 billion rupees.

India bond yields seen little changed before RBI minutes

The net interest margin (NIM), a key indicator of a bank’s profitability, rose to 2.80% from 2.50% a year earlier.

The private lender’s net advances grew by 12.3% on year, led by retail loans, while deposits rose 10.3%.

Yes Bank targets credit growth of 15% to 20% in 2023-24, while aiming to reduce slippages and improve its NIM further, Kumar said.

The lender does not plan to raise capital this financial year, he added.

