PTI slams Bilawal’s India visit decision

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry on Friday criticised Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto’s decision to visit India to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting in Goa.

Speaking out against the possible visit on Twitter, Chaudhary declared that Bhutto’s visit to India would be disrespectful to the sacrifices made by the Kashmiris, adding that prioritising cooperation with India while pushing the Kashmir issue aside was part of an international agenda. “This Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government was imposed on Pakistan to serve this agenda,” he added.

FM Bilawal to visit India in May: FO

While emphasizing that the PTI was in favour of friendly relations with other countries, including India, he said the PTI would not allow Pakistan to become a puppet state. He urged that relations between states should be based on equality.

