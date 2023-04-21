AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
By royal appointment: Prince William takes booking for restaurant

Published 21 Apr, 2023 01:48pm
Britain's Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Indian Streatery, an authentic, family-run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre, celebrating Birmingham's rich Asian culture. Photo: Reuters

Britain’s Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, visit Indian Streatery, an authentic, family-run independent Indian restaurant based in the city centre, celebrating Birmingham’s rich Asian culture. Photo: Reuters
LONDON: Britain’s Prince William helped out an Indian restaurant during a royal visit on Thursday by taking a phone reservation from an unsuspecting customer.

The heir to the British throne and his wife Kate were visiting the family-run restaurant Indian Streatery during their trip to Birmingham in central England, when he took the call from someone seeking a booking for two people.

After checking with the owners as to the restaurant’s location, he then had a discussion with the caller about when a table was free and whether they would have time to eat before catching their train.

Can the British monarchy survive in its gilded cage?

“What name is it under?” the prince said as he concluded the conversation, without revealing his own name to the caller. “See you at quarter past two.”

William’s office later said on Twitter: “Hope we told this customer to come to the right place…!”

As well as taking the booking, the royals also helped out preparing dishes in the restaurant’s kitchen before continuing their visit in the city with a game of darts at an underground bar.

Prince Harry’s memoir sheds light on bust-ups among British royals

Prince William British Monarchy

