AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Six locally-produced steel goods: FBR increases minimum value of supply

Sohail Sarfraz Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has considerably increased the minimum value of supply of six locally-produced steel goods, which would raise the incidence of sales tax on these products.

The FBR has issued SRO 501(I)/2022 to supersede SRO 489(I)/2022 to re-fix the minimum value of supply of locally-produced steel goods for the purpose of payment of sales tax on ad valorem basis.

Under the new notification, the minimum value of steel bars and other long profiles has been increased to Rs 225,000 per metric ton (PMT) from the earlier value of Rs164,037per metric ton. This reflects a big increase of Rs 60,963 per metric ton in the minimum value of steel bars.

The minimum value of steel billets has now been fixed at the enhanced rate of Rs 195,000 per metric ton as compared to the old value of Rs133,813 per metric ton.

The minimum value of supply of locally-produced steel Ingots/bala has been considerably increased to Rs180,000 from the old value of Rs126,000.

The minimum value of ship plates has been considerably raised to Rs172,000 per metric ton as compared to the old value of Rs129,584 per metric ton.

The minimum value of other re-rollable iron and steel scrap has been increased to Rs 160,880 against the old value of Rs125,688 PMT.

In case the value at which supply of above products is made is higher than the value fixed herein, the sales tax shall be charged on such higher value, the FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FBR steel products Sales Tax steel goods locally produced steel goods

Comments

1000 characters

Six locally-produced steel goods: FBR increases minimum value of supply

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Forex reserves up by $400m

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

Yemen: 85 die at Ramazan charity event

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories