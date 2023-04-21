Anwar takes oath as AJK premier

MUZAFFARABAD: Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq has taken oath as the 15th Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), a private news channel reported on Thursday.

According to details, the President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry administered the oath to the newly-elected prime minister.

The secretary services and general administration read the notification of prime minster election.

Earlier, Chaudhry Anwar-ul-Haq was elected as the 15th Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by securing 48 votes.