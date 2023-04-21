Islamabad police chalk out security plan for Chand Raat, Eid

ISLAMABAD: The city police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Chand Raat and Eidul Fitr, especially for the public, worship places and other important buildings in order thwart any untoward incident.

A senior police official said that according to the security plan, more than 3,500 police personnel would be deployed for patrolling to check possible house burglaries during the Eid holidays as well as guard religious gatherings at open places, mosques, and imambargah.

Rangers’ personnel and police commandos will assist police in these security duties on the occasion, he said. He said that the security plan was finalised at a meeting presided over by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) operations Malik Jameel Zafar and attended by other senior police officers. He said that the high-ups of police have cancelled the holidays of the Islamabad police.

Under the security plan, police officials have been also assigned security duties at Masjid and Imambargahs. Police officials have been assigned security duties in this connection at 1,037masajidand 28 imambargahs, he said, adding that squad of bomb disposal squad (BDS) would conduct checking of various areas and parking will not be allowed near worship places or congregations. The official said that additional deployment of police hasbeen made at main shopping centers, markets in the city as well as at Chand Raat.

The contingents of mobile reserve police would be part of security measures at important shopping centers including Super Jinnah, Super Market, F-10, Aabpra market as well as all Markaz of different residential sectors, he said, adding that keeping in view the rush of visitors at public places, security measures have also been taken at Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh, Yasmin Garden, Monal, Lake View Park, Chattar Park, and Centaurus.

He said that special deployment has been made at bus stands, graveyards, and heavy contingent of police will be deployed at Faisal Mosque on Eid day. Several police teams have been constituted for effective patrolling in various urban sectors and rural areas of the city, he said.

The official said that all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to conduct security meetings with managers of bus stands as bus stands were identified for security duties. Following these meetings, special police pickets have been erected in the vicinity of bus stands and police would check the passengers and other suspects there, he said.

