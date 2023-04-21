PM lauds PKLI for launching robotic surgery

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appreciated the management and doctors of Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Lahore for launching an important initiative of the state-of-the-art Robotic Surgery.

In a tweet on Thursday, the premier said this great welfare project was criticized by former Chief Justice Saqib Nisar. He said the day is not far when Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute will become the John Hopkins of Pakistan inshallah in terms of liver and kidney treatment and transplantation.

It may be noted that Shehbaz Sharif had earlier blamed the former CJP Saqib Nisar for causing harm to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute and Research Centre as he (Nisar) wanted to accommodate his brother there.

Robotic surgery, also called robot-assisted surgery, allows doctors to perform many types of complex procedures with more precision, flexibility and control than is possible with conventional techniques.

Robotic surgery is usually associated with minimally invasive surgery — procedures performed through tiny incisions. It is also sometimes used in certain traditional open surgical procedures.

