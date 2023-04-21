AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Action being taken against illegal transplantation of human organs

Recorder Report Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

LAHORE: Indiscriminate action is being taken by the PHOTA Vigilance Cell against the illegal transplanters of human organs which is commendable.

This was revealed in a meeting held in the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram. Director General Prof. Shehzad Anwar, Deputy Director Vigilance Cell Adnan Ahmed Bhatti and other officers participated in the meeting.

Dr. Javed Akram reviewed the performance of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority for the last three months in detail.

The participants of the meeting said they are grateful to FIA and Punjab Police for their cooperation in the action against the elements involved in the illegal transplantation of human organs across the province.

However, they said there is a need to strengthen coordination with FIA and Punjab Police, to take action against the elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs.

Dr Javed Akram said the PHOTA is playing its role to prevent illegal transplantation of human organs across the province.

Moreover, in another meeting held at King Edward Medical University, performance of Mayo Hospital and the measures taken to provide better treatment facilities to patients were reviewed.

Dr. Javed Akram said that Mayo Hospital is serving patients through more than 2400 beds.

Lady Willington Hospital will solve all the problems on priority basis. As per vision of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the conditions of government hospitals are improving, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

FIA Punjab police Dr. Javed Akram illegal transplantation human organs

Comments

1000 characters

Action being taken against illegal transplantation of human organs

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Forex reserves up by $400m

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

Yemen: 85 die at Ramazan charity event

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories