Action being taken against illegal transplantation of human organs

LAHORE: Indiscriminate action is being taken by the PHOTA Vigilance Cell against the illegal transplanters of human organs which is commendable.

This was revealed in a meeting held in the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority under the chairmanship of the caretaker provincial health minister Dr. Javed Akram. Director General Prof. Shehzad Anwar, Deputy Director Vigilance Cell Adnan Ahmed Bhatti and other officers participated in the meeting.

Dr. Javed Akram reviewed the performance of the Punjab Human Organ Transplantation Authority for the last three months in detail.

The participants of the meeting said they are grateful to FIA and Punjab Police for their cooperation in the action against the elements involved in the illegal transplantation of human organs across the province.

However, they said there is a need to strengthen coordination with FIA and Punjab Police, to take action against the elements involved in illegal transplantation of human organs.

Dr Javed Akram said the PHOTA is playing its role to prevent illegal transplantation of human organs across the province.

Moreover, in another meeting held at King Edward Medical University, performance of Mayo Hospital and the measures taken to provide better treatment facilities to patients were reviewed.

Dr. Javed Akram said that Mayo Hospital is serving patients through more than 2400 beds.

Lady Willington Hospital will solve all the problems on priority basis. As per vision of caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the conditions of government hospitals are improving, he added.

