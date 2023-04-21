AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 21, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab elections delay case: PTI ready to accept apex court’s order: Qureshi

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 21 Apr, 2023 05:56am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Thursday that the party always believed in the supremacy of the Constitution, and is ready to accept “whatever the apex court directs” in the Punjab elections delay case.

Talking to journalists outside the Supreme Court, Qureshi along with Fawad Chaudhary, Sheikh Rashid and others, said that elections are the only way forward to bring the country out of the prevailing political and economic crises.

He said that there is no other constitutional and democratic solution confronting the country except snap polls, which the incumbent regime is trying to linger on, which will prove to be damaging for the country.

He said that not accepting the head of the country’s single federal party – Imran Khan – by some people is nothing but stupidity as the reality is that the politics of the country without Imran Khan exists nowhere.

Qureshi said that “our respect is with the constitution and we all should bow down before the judges’ decisions as we believe in the sovereignty of people.”

He continued that there is a democratic and constitutional way to get the country out of the prevailing crisis, which “I would like to repeat is election and it is clearly defined in the constitution.”

He also said that if the government did not accept this bench, why its lawyers appeared before it today, adding the respect for the court is a must whether someone likes it or not.

Speaking on the occasion, Fawad Chaudhry said that the PTI is the biggest stakeholder of all, and if Imran Khan and the PTI are not stakeholders, who are the stakeholders in Pakistan then.

“Saying Imran Khan is not a stakeholder is quite foolish and those who think like this need some soul searching as the politics of the country revolves around Imran Khan only,” he declared.

Senator Faisal Javed accused the government ministers and the prime minister of committing contempt of court by delaying the implementation of the apex court’s orders. He said that the government is afraid of going for polls is because all the parties are afraid of Imran Khan’s popularity as it is a writing on the wall that the PTI is set to come back with a two-thirds majority.

Sheikh Rashid of Awami Muslim League (AML) feared that the ruling elite might prolong the talks as it knows a humiliating defeat awaits them if elections are held.

He said that anyone whether he is from the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) or anywhere else will have to face the music if they dared to flout the apex court’s orders.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi Supreme Court Fawad Chaudhary PTI Imran Khan Sheikh Rashid

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab elections delay case: PTI ready to accept apex court’s order: Qureshi

President signs Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 into law

Forex reserves up by $400m

Banks told to transfer EDS deductions to SBP

Russian oil: govt places single cargo order as test case

Yemen: 85 die at Ramazan charity event

PDM, JI advocate same-day elections

Five Indian soldiers killed in IIOJK

New procedure for clearance of export cargoes implemented

KE seeks Rs4.50 per unit positive adjustment

Import of 133 items from Turkiye: FBR issues concessionary rate of duty

Read more stories