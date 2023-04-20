AVN 66.35 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.08%)
BAFL 28.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.95%)
BOP 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
CNERGY 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.37%)
DFML 10.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 44.69 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.65%)
EPCL 45.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
FCCL 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.42%)
FFL 6.33 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (13.04%)
FLYNG 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.28%)
GGL 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
HUBC 70.79 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.8%)
HUMNL 5.52 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
KAPCO 25.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
KEL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.51%)
LOTCHEM 25.24 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.59%)
NETSOL 74.91 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
OGDC 87.41 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.15%)
PAEL 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.76%)
PIBTL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.49%)
PPL 68.20 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.16%)
PRL 13.52 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (7.73%)
SILK 1.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-5.45%)
SNGP 40.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.92 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.15%)
TPLP 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.28%)
TRG 109.26 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.47%)
UNITY 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (2.23%)
WTL 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.72%)
BR100 4,194 Increased By 62.6 (1.52%)
BR30 14,919 Increased By 171.4 (1.16%)
KSE100 41,008 Increased By 508.5 (1.26%)
KSE30 15,307 Increased By 211.1 (1.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Fitr to start Friday

  • Saudi Arabia has already declared a four-day weekend for Eidul Fitr, which will run from April 20 to April 23
BR Web Desk Published April 20, 2023 Updated April 20, 2023 08:42pm
Follow us

The Shawwal crescent was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and the first day of Eidul Fitr will be on Friday, April 21.

Saudi Arabia has already declared a four-day weekend for Eidul Fitr, which will run from April 20 to April 23.

Aside from Saudi Arabia, the UAE Moon sighting committee also called on all Muslims to spot the crescent Moon on Thursday night to mark the beginning of Eidul Fitr 2023.

The UAE has also officially declared a four-day holiday on account of Eidul Fitr for both private and public sector employees. The holiday will run from Thursday, April 20 until Sunday, April 23.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday that the Eidul Fitr crescent moon was not sighted in Pakistan and the first day of Eidul Fitr will be observed on Saturday, April 22.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad who presided over the meeting of the central moon sighting committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad.

The meetings of the zonal committees were also held at designated locations across the country.

Comments

1000 characters

Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Fitr to start Friday

Election date still not agreed upon as SC adjourns hearing

Pakistan places first order for discounted Russian crude

On back of another loan, SBP-held forex reserves rise $394mn, now stand at $4.43bn

Rupee gains momentum, settles at 283.47 against US dollar

We cannot be forced into negotiations with gun to our heads: Bilawal

Judiciary cannot rewrite constitution: PM Shehbaz

KSE-100 closes with over 500-point gain as investors cheer current account surplus

FM Bilawal to visit India in May: FO

Engro Corp announces dividend of Rs40 per share, profit falls 41%

Oil prices dip 2% as expected rate hikes take toll

Read more stories