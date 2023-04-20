Crescent moon sighted in Saudi Arabia, Eidul Fitr to start Friday

The Shawwal crescent was spotted in Saudi Arabia on Thursday and the first day of Eidul Fitr will be on Friday, April 21.

Saudi Arabia has already declared a four-day weekend for Eidul Fitr, which will run from April 20 to April 23.

Aside from Saudi Arabia, the UAE Moon sighting committee also called on all Muslims to spot the crescent Moon on Thursday night to mark the beginning of Eidul Fitr 2023.

The UAE has also officially declared a four-day holiday on account of Eidul Fitr for both private and public sector employees. The holiday will run from Thursday, April 20 until Sunday, April 23.

Meanwhile, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Thursday that the Eidul Fitr crescent moon was not sighted in Pakistan and the first day of Eidul Fitr will be observed on Saturday, April 22.

This was announced by the Chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad who presided over the meeting of the central moon sighting committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony in Islamabad.

The meetings of the zonal committees were also held at designated locations across the country.