Apr 20, 2023
Ferry services: PNSC enters into technical services contract with Tajjar

Recorder Report Published 20 Apr, 2023 06:30am
KARACHI: Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), through its subsidiary - Swat Shipping (Private) Limited entered into a technical services contract for ferry services with Tajjar-ul-Bahr (Private) Limited.

The MoU was signed at PNSC Head Office in Karachi by Chairman PNSC, Rear Admiral Jawad Ahmed and CEO Tajjar-ul-Bahr (Private) Limited Adil Rashid.

Tajjar intends to enter into the business of owning and operating a ferry service in Pakistan as well as internationally.

PNSC has extensive business, commercial, industrial and technical knowledge, experience, network, contacts and information related to maritime and shipping business in Pakistan and internationally, with the Corporation willing to transmit such knowledge, experience and information in order to enable Tajjar to establish and operate a successful ferry service, thereby strengthening Pakistan’s blue economy.

In this regard, PNSC shall’ assist Tajjar with technical management and operations of the ferry service as well as facilitating Tajjar for obtaining the requisite regulatory approvals.

The agreement is part of a larger initiative launched by the Ministry of Maritime Affairs together with PNSC and KPT by working towards realizing the potential of Pakistan’s blue economy by promoting business opportunities in the areas of maritime tourism, coastal development and passenger-cum-cargo ferry services in Pakistan.

