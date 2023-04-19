South African rand steady before inflation, retail sales data

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand was steady in early trade on Wednesday, ahead of consumer inflation and retail sales figures due later in the day.

At 0555 GMT, the rand traded at 18.1800 against the dollar, not far from its closing level of 18.1650 on Tuesday.

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will publish the March consumer price index (CPI) at 0800 GMT, with analysts polled by Reuters predicting inflation will ease slightly to 6.9% in annual terms from 7.0% in February.

Inflation numbers are closely watched for their implications for the South African Reserve Bank’s monetary policy.

The central bank has raised interest rates nine times in a row since November 2021 in a bid to tame inflation, with last month’s hike a bigger-than-expected 50 basis points.

Stats SA will release February retail sales at 1100 GMT, with a 0.3% annual contraction forecast after a 0.8% decline in January.

South African rand gains as dollar slips; inflation in focus

Consumer spending in South Africa has been constrained by stubborn price pressures and the worst power cuts on record.

The central bank and the International Monetary Fund predict the economy will barely grow in 2023.