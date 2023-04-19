Seminar held to raise awareness about TB

KARACHI: Every year the Stop TB Partnership and its partners unite to raise public awareness about the devastating health, social, and economic impacts of TB and call for an end to this epidemic.

A seminar was organised by the Stop TB Partnership Pakistan in collaboration with the Centres for Disease Control (CDC) Sindh and Pfizer Pakistan to commemorate this day. The event was attended by leading stakeholders including member NGOs, TB survivors, members of academia, and print and electronic media.

Dr Sharaf Ali Shah, Vice Chair of Stop TB Pakistan, updated the audience on the current situation of TB in Pakistan. He informed that as per estimate 611,000 people fell ill due to TB in Pakistan in 2021 whereas 48000 HIV-negative and 2100 HIV-positive people died due to TB in the country, and only 55% of cases were notified.

Highlighting the reasons for low TB case notification he said that poor understanding of TB and its symptoms (lack of awareness), poor knowledge about where to seek care and misconceptions about anti-TB drugs availability at public sector health facilities, cost of transportation and loss of daily wages are some of the main factors.

Dr Salim Kazmi, Senior Technical Advisor CDC informed that globally a lot is being done to implement the strategy that aims to end TB. Some recent developments include reducing the duration of treatment for sensitive TB in certain cases to four months and for Drug-resistant TB to six months.

Sharing his thoughts on ‘Filling the gaps of promoting of political will, Patient Advocacy Groups and local funding’, Dr. Karam Shah Senior Advisor Stop TB Pakistan, said that there is an urgent need to engage policymakers at district, provincial and federal levels to promote political commitment, to declare TB as a health priority and to allocate adequate domestic funding. He added that different strategies could be used, including a Parliamentary caucus, and involvement of media like electronic, print, and social media.

He highlighted that according to the latest WHO Global Tuberculosis report 2022, total available funding for TB in Pakistan in 2021 was 47 million US dollars out of which domestic funding was only 8% while 92% of total funding came through international donors (mainly through Global Fund to fight against AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria).

Besides low allocation of domestic funds, timely release of funds without cuts and proper utilization of allocated funds are common issues. Total dependence on international funding raises serious concerns about the sustainability of TB control services.

Speaking on the occasion, the country manager of Pfizer Pakistan, S M Wajeeh said: ‘The growing number of Tuberculosis cases in Pakistan signifies the urgency for interventions at multiple levels. We are glad to have partners such as STOP TB Pakistan and National TB Control Program with whom we share a common vision to end TB in the country.’

He further added that Pfizer has been actively working to raise awareness of TB through various channels including social media platforms. The campaign ‘Humara Azam TB Khatam’ aims to educate the masses about TB symptoms and its prevention while clearing the misconceptions associated with it.

