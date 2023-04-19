PCAA holds e-Kacheri to resolve grievances of public

KARACHI: The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on Tuesday organised the 33rd e-Kacheri to resolve the grievances of the masses.

Director General of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), Khaqan Murtaza presided over this online event where officials from various departments of the authority participated.

During the session, around 43 questions and problems were received from the public. These included queries about the resumption of the Personal Licensing Examination in Islamabad, resumption of flights from Rawalkot Airport AJK and DG Khan Airport, meet and assist services at three major international airports of Pakistan, processing of tenders, non-vaccination of passengers coming to Pakistan, and the resumption of direct flights from the UK to Pakistan by PIA.

Other issues included increase in the number of flights from Multan to other cities, AirSial’s international operations to UAE, confirmation of the operating license of Geschaft Aviation Pvt Ltd in Pakistan, relaxation in employment criteria of various posts advertised in other queries, shortlisting for interview dates to finalise CAA latest recruitments, complaints/issues related to lost baggage at Islamabad International Airport, delay/diversion of PIA flight from Sialkot to Lahore, and the implementation of policy for disabled/special persons for purchase of discounted tickets for domestic flights and the ease of this process.

Director general, PCAA answered most of the queries on the spot and directed the concerned authorities to address the public grievances related to their sector on merit as soon as possible.

