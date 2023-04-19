Suttar assails Eid notification: Too many idle days allowed despite crisis, says SMAP chief

KARACHI: Chairman of Salt Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (SMAP) Ismail Suttar has criticised the government’s notification about Eid-ul-Fitr and said too many “idle days” have been allowed this year even though the country is facing a serious economic crisis.

Drawing the government’s attention towards the issue, he said: “Eid is the day of celebration for all Muslim communities, a time to get together with the loved ones. But associating too many holidays with the occasion makes absolutely no sense, considering the current economic crisis. We cannot afford to put financial transactions on hold for any extra number of days.”

“On behalf of the salt manufacturers and exporters community, I am deeply concerned about the business loss the private sector will face because of the notification,” he said. “The government has taken another important decision without taking into account any suggestions from the industrialists.

“It seems to be very exciting news for government employees, who wish to return to their cities and homes on this auspicious occasion. However, the current situation doesn’t allow us to partake in any exclusive holidays, especially for the private sector, which is the backbone of the country at the moment.”

Ismail Suttar said that routine tasks have already been slowed down during Ramazan, especially related to exports and bank clearances, thereby putting many trading transactions on hold. This creates delays in payments, which in turn puts daily wagers in distress.

If the government’s decision cannot be reversed then at least the private sector should be exempted from it. That’s because industries are striving hard to earn dollars for the country. But the caretakers of this country have other plans. “We have to get serious now and stop making ambiguous decisions to please the masses for a short period of time,” he said, adding that the government should refrain from causing further damage to the economy.

