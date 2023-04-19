AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
Apr 19, 2023
Pakistan

Plea of convict’s wife: LHC seeks reply from home dept

Recorder Report Published 19 Apr, 2023 06:36am
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought reply from the home department and inspector general of prisons by May 15 on a petition of wife of Moazam Ali, who is convicted for the murder of MQM’s leader Imran Farooq, challenging the shifting of her husband from Adiala to Sahiwal Jail.

A trial court of Islamabad had awarded life imprisonment to Moazam Ali in 2020 on the charges of facilitating the killers of Imran Farooq in London. The petitioner, Sadia Bano, through her counsel, Mian Dawood, argued that the shifting of the petitioner’s husband was in violation of Pakistan Prison Rules 1978.

He said the petitioner’s husband was kept at Adiala Jail during the trial and his wife and children shifted to Islamabad from Karachi to contest the case. He argued that the shifting of a prisoner far from the residence of his family or hometown was against the rules.

He said the petitioner and her children could not afford a day-long travel from Islamabad to Sahiwal to visit the prisoner fortnightly.

The counsel pointed out that the petitioner filed an application to the home department and the inspector general of the prisons against the shifting of her husband from one jail to another but no action had been taken by the respondents.

He asked the court to set aside the transfer of the petitioner’s husband from Adiala jail to Sahiwal jail.



