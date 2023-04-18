AVN 65.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.74%)
BAFL 28.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.71%)
BOP 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.00 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
DGKC 44.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.58%)
EPCL 44.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
FFL 5.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.75%)
FLYNG 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
GGL 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.81%)
HUBC 69.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.07%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 25.18 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (2.15%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 24.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.43%)
MLCF 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.09%)
OGDC 86.03 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.2%)
PAEL 10.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.5%)
PPL 67.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.1%)
PRL 12.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.41%)
TELE 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.75%)
TPLP 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.86%)
TRG 108.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.21%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.46%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,126 Increased By 25.3 (0.62%)
BR30 14,711 Increased By 39.3 (0.27%)
KSE100 40,448 Increased By 201.4 (0.5%)
KSE30 15,080 Increased By 88.1 (0.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BNY Mellon beats profit estimates as higher rates boost interest income

Reuters Published 18 Apr, 2023 04:25pm
Follow us

Bank of New York Mellon Corp beat first-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday, benefiting from the Federal Reserve’s rate hikes that boosted the lender’s interest income.

Banks have been major beneficiaries of the Fed’s aggressive monetary policy aimed at curbing decades-high inflation, which has also led to heightened market volatility and credit tightening.

The U.S. banking industry was thrown into a turmoil last month as bank failures dented investor confidence, pressuring both stock and bond markets.

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis, fanned fears of a liquidity crunch and put financial institutions under scrutiny.

BNY deposits, a key metric investors have been focusing on this quarter following the bank sector troubles, fell 5% to $167 billion compared with the end of last year. They dropped 13% on a year-over-year basis.

A buyer for SVB soothes broader markets, but default stress haunts banks

The banking crisis along with the already existing concerns about a recession prompted BNY to set aside $27 million in provisions for losses, up from $2 million a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the bank reported a profit of $1.13 per share, edging past analysts’ average estimate of $1.12 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

The New York-based lender’s net interest income for the quarter surged 62% to $1.1 billion, compared with $698 million a year earlier.

Assets under custody and administration increased 2% to $46.4 trillion, reflecting client inflows and net new business, the bank said.

Quarterly revenue jumped 11% to 4.4 billion.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp Silicon Valley Bank SVB BNY

Comments

1000 characters

BNY Mellon beats profit estimates as higher rates boost interest income

Rupee regains winning momentum, settles at 283.9 against US dollar

China ready to facilitate Middle East peace: state media

Pak Suzuki Motor Company records highest ever quarterly loss of Rs12.9bn

The Organic Meat Company to export pet food to Canada

Late session rally props KSE-100 Index upward

Landslide in Khyber Pass buries trucks, kills at least two people

Apple craze draws long queues at opening of first India store

Toxic alcohol kills at least 27 in ‘dry’ Indian state

Import of spare-parts: Hubco concerned at forex ‘unavailability’

Guddu plant repair: GE seeks clearance of all dues by 30th

Read more stories