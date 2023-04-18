AVN 65.81 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.9%)
Coca-Cola and Rizq distribute 5m meals nationwide

Recorder Report Published 18 Apr, 2023 06:21am
KARACHI: Coca-Cola and Rizq have pledged to scale up their partnership to help create a hunger-free Pakistan, by addressing the problem of growing food insecurity.

Last year, the two organisations distributed over 5 million meals among the people in need nationwide.

This Ramazan alone, Rizq is providing an additional 1 million meals across Pakistan. In addition, they are also enabling 1,000 farmer families, providing seeds to grow crops which will help in the rehabilitation of 5,000 acres of farmland in flood-affected areas along with safe drinking water intervention.

Coming together with Rizq, business, media and public stakeholders at an event in Karachi, Fahad Ashraf, Vice-President, Coca-Cola Pakistan & Afghanistan, said that through Coca-Cola partnership with Rizq, now in its third year and Coca-Cola looking to help address this, honouring our commitment to working closely with the communities we serve.

"Through our campaign, ‘Aoo Mil Ker Bhook Mitayain’, for every Coca-Cola bottle sold in Ramzan, a meal is being donated. We invite the wider community to join us in scaling this effort together", he added.

At the Iftar, Rizq Co-founder, Qasim Javaid shared the critical importance of the Iftar dastarkhwans this year specifically, given the growing economic challenges. “Together with Coca-Cola, we hope to double our social impact by the end of this year.”

