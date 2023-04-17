AVN 65.99 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.18%)
BAFL 28.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.7%)
BOP 3.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.88%)
DFML 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.08%)
DGKC 44.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.45%)
EPCL 44.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-3.54%)
FCCL 11.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.35%)
FFL 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.57%)
FLYNG 5.86 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.51%)
GGL 11.17 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.63%)
HUBC 68.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.38%)
HUMNL 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.25%)
KAPCO 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.23%)
KEL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.01%)
LOTCHEM 25.17 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.23%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.49%)
NETSOL 74.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.27%)
OGDC 85.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.26%)
PAEL 10.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PPL 67.40 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.1%)
PRL 12.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.32%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-6.54%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.82%)
TELE 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
TPLP 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.89%)
TRG 108.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.3%)
UNITY 12.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.69%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 14,671 Decreased By -28.5 (-0.19%)
KSE100 40,256 Increased By 50 (0.12%)
KSE30 14,999 Increased By 10 (0.07%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

South African rand gains as dollar slips; inflation in focus

Reuters Published 17 Apr, 2023 01:33pm
Follow us

JOHANNESBURG: The South African rand gained against the dollar in early trade on Monday as the US currency slipped on global markets, with local investors’ focus on inflation data this week. At 0700 GMT, the rand traded at 18.0275 against the dollar, about 0.2% stronger than its closing level on Friday.

There are no major South African economic data releases on Monday, so the rand is likely to track dollar moves.

Analysts are looking to the March consumer price index (CPI) to gauge the success of the South African Reserve Bank’s interest rate hikes in taming price pressures.

March CPI will be released at 0800 GMT on Wednesday, with February retail sales due at 1100 GMT the same day.

The worst power cuts on record mean the prospects for growth in Africa’s most industrialised economy this year are bleak.

But in an interview with Reuters on Friday, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana ruled out the chances of a recession this year.

South African rand firms before mining data, investment conference

Godongwana also reaffirmed his stance that the government would not provide further bailouts to struggling state power company Eskom despite the new electricity minister saying the country should not shy away from spending to fix the crisis.

South African rand

Comments

1000 characters

South African rand gains as dollar slips; inflation in focus

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal loss against US dollar

PTI writes letter to Alvi

PM, caretaker CM sharpen the focus on Lahore

Dubai fire: PM Shehbaz directs Pakistan’s UAE mission to help families of victims

India, Russia in talks on free trade deal

Public Sector Development Programme: Rs129bn released for development projects

Guddu power plant: GHCL seeks approval to buy equipment

Supply of Thar coal to industry: Tax amendments on the cards

Transportation services or carriage of goods thru roads: Provinces notify formula for sales tax

FTO’s jurisdiction: IHC sets aside President’s order

Read more stories