Protests held against professor's brutal murder

Published 17 Apr, 2023
LARKANA: Two separate protest rallies were taken out and a condolence meeting was held here on Sunday against brutal murder of Prof Ajmal Sawand in Kandhkot and ongoing tribal conflicts which have gunned down so many innocent people.

The first protest rally was taken out by the activists of Sindh United Party (SUP) which after marching through various vital thoroughfares culminated at Jinnah Bagh where the participants held a protest demonstration holding large placards and their party flags in their hands and shouting slogans against tribal feuds.

Dr Mazhar Mughal, Liaquat Panhwar, Ghulam Rasul Shaikh, Khurshid Kehar and others said that due to the current corrupt government, peace and security of Sindh has been destroyed, there is restlessness, unrest and lawlessness everywhere, due to which incidents like Professor Shaheed Ajmal Sawand have become a daily routine. They further alleged that it has always been the attempt of the PPP rulers that wherever there is a weak position in the election, there are tribal fights and no-go areas for the opposing voters and their paths are blocked.

They said that it is a part of the murder of Shaheed Ajmal Sawand that the members of the PPP assembly, their brothers and chiefs have a direct hand, which means that Sindh is ruled by terrorists, thugs and murderers. They said that the police stations of Sindh have been mortgaged before PPP men and the legal doors are closed for the honest and poor Sindhis who are opposed to the People’s Party in the whole of Sindh, the criminals and murderers are ruled by the PPP, which is why the criminals and murderers in Sindh are roaming around freely. They demanded that the accused involved in the murder of martyr Ajmal Savand should be arrested and hanged and justice should be done with his blood.

In another protest Awami Workers Party workers also took out a rally and held a protest demanding arrest of all accused involved in the killing of Prof. Sawand and elimination of tribal disputes which have ruined peace in the rural Sindh.

Dr. Imran Buriro, Murteza Korai, Zahid Kalar, Masood Junejo and others said that it is utter failure of the current Sindh rulers who have destroyed peace of Sindh during their long rule and failed to curb the menace of tribal conflicts in 21st century because it suits them to grab votes.

They said that by taking strict legal action against the killers of Ajmal Sawand, the conflicts on the basis of chiefdom, feudalism and tribalism should be resolved without loss of further time. They further said that we will continue our struggle against the smelly and anti-human feudal remnants so that no more murders like Ajmal Sawand happen.

