Pakistan

Haleeb Foods and JDC organise ‘Iftar Dastarkhwan’

Press Release Published 17 Apr, 2023 07:28am
LAHORE: Haleeb Foods, a leading dairy and beverages company in Pakistan, has partnered with JDC Welfare Organisation to organise an Iftar Dastarkhwan for the needy. The activity was a demonstration of Haleeb Foods’ commitment to supporting the underprivileged and their dedication to making a positive impact in society.

Haleeb Foods has always taken a keen interest in social welfare initiatives to ensure that marginalized communities have access to basic necessities such as nutritious food, clean drinking water, healthcare and education.

HFL’s partnership included in-kind donation for Iftaar Dastarkhwan and financial donation for JDC’s healthcare projects. This is yet another example of their unwavering commitment to giving back to society.

Speaking about the event, the CEO of Haleeb Foods, Syed Mazher Iqbal said, “We are grateful for the opportunity to support the community by partnering with JDC and lending a hand in their welfare work. It was heartening to see so many people come together to share a meal and celebrate the spirit of Ramadan.”

welfare JDC Haleeb Foods Iftar Dastarkhwan

