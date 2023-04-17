EIB, Excise Police foil narcotics smuggling attempts

PESHAWAR: The Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB) and Excise Police Station Mardan Region foiled two narcotics smuggling attempts and recovered 51 (314 gram) ice-filled capsules and 12 kilograms of hashish in two separate operations, said an official of EIB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Sunday.

He said that in first case an international narcotic smuggler was arrested after recovery of 51 (314 gram) ice-filled capsules from his abdominal while in the second case 12 kilogram of hashish was recovered from a motorcar.

EIB and Excise Police of the Excise Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have launched crackdown on drug manufacturers, pushers and facilitators across the province.

In the first case the Provincial In charge EIB Majid Khan received a tip that an alleged international smuggler, Anwar Khan son of Mira Jan, resident of Kuki Khel Ali Masjid, Jamrud District, Khyber, was carrying ice-filled capsules inside his body via Islamabad Motorway to smuggle it to a Gulf country, Bahrain. After confirmation of the information, prepared an action plan under the supervision of Circle Officer Mardan Syed Naveed Jamal, SHO Police Station Excise Mardan Region Muhammad Riaz and Sub Inspector Mardan Squad Sher Shah Khan, ASI Irshad Khan alerted his raiding team for quick action.

The team nabbed the alleged smuggler near Motorway squire, from whose body 51 ice-filled capsules (314 grams) were recovered during operation at the Mardan Medical Complex. The accused was arrested on the spot while a case was also registered under the supervision of SHO PS Mardan Muhammad Riaz for further investigation and arrest of the dealers and other facilitators behind him.

In the second successful operation, under the supervision of Excise Intelligence In charge Majid Khan, Sub Inspector Nasir Amir along with his raiding team stopped the motorcar of registration No. LEI 1161 at Rashakai Interchange and during search recovered 12 thousand grams (12 KG) of hashish from the secret cavities of the vehicle. A case has been registered under the supervision of SHO PS Mardan Muhammad Riaz for further investigation and arrest of the dealers and other facilitators behind him.

Meanwhile, Secretary Excise Department Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Zafarul Islam Khattak and Director Narcotics Control Engineer Dr. Eid Badshah have commended the performance of EIB and Excise Police Station Mardan and announced certificates of appreciation for the concerned Excise Jawans while appreciating the recent successful operations of Excise Force.

