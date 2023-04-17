AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Pakistan

Karachi Zoo faces prospect of closure?

INP Published 17 Apr, 2023 06:41am
KARACHI: The Karachi Zoo may be permanently shut down due to the terrible living conditions faced by the animals kept there. The issue came to light when a 17-year-old elephant named Noor Jehan was found to be in a severely deteriorating condition.

Despite undergoing successful surgery, the elephant’s condition has worsened due to months of inadequate care and treatment.

Following public outcry and involvement of international organizations, Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry Rehman has urged the provincial government to close down the zoo due to its lack of capacity to care for wild animals.

Karachi Zoo Elephant Noor Jehan

