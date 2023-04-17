Official says land for ‘Small Industrial Estate, Surgical City’ acquired

SIALKOT: Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said that land for Small Industrial Estate and Surgical City had been acquired, and the area acquired for surgical city would be handed over to the Punjab Small Industrial Estate Corporation soon after the wheat harvesting.

The district administration was fully cooperating with the institutions concerned to complete these projects as soon as possible for the promotion of economic activities in the city, says a news release issued here on Sunday.

He said this during a meeting with Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) President Abdul Ghafoor Malik during his visit to the Chamber.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Ahmed Raza, Chairman Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawaja Masood Akhtar, former SCCI Presidents Chaudhry Toheed Akhtar, Rana Nadeem and other members were also present on the occasion.

During a meeting, Deputy Commissioner Adnan Mehmood Awan said that funds had been released for the road project from Sambrial Dry Port Chowk to Airport.

He said that in the first phase, one lane would be completed and opened for traffic while streetlights would also be restored after the completion of road.

He said that patchwork on the city roads would be completed in the next eight weeks at a cost of Rs 35 million, while a request has been made to the government for the required funds for Pasrur Road and Wazirabad Road.

Similarly, only such projects would be given NOC for remodeling of important squares of the city which do not obstruct traffic and were long lasting besides being beautiful, he added.