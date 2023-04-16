AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Imran has assured he’s not anti-US: Congressman

INP Published 16 Apr, 2023 03:36am
ISLAMABAD: United States (US) Congressman Brad Sherman has asserted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has assured him that he was not an anti-American and believes in supremacy of rule of law.

Speaking to international media, US Congressman said that he held a telephonic conversation with former prime minister of Pakistan – Imran Khan, wherein the latter assured that he was not an anti-American and believes in supremacy of rule of law.

Brad Sherman pointed out a letter written to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken – about concerns over “democracy, human rights, and rule of law” violations in Pakistan, clarifying that the letter was not precisely to support PTI chief.

Regime change conspiracy initiated in Pakistan, not US: Imran

He further said that he was the one who criticised Imran Khan for accusing the United States of overthrowing the government.

It is pertinent to mention here that US Congressman Brad Sherman wrote to Secretary of State Antony Blinken, voicing concerns over “democracy, human rights, and rule of law” violations in Pakistan.

