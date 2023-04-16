ChildLife needs more qualified paediatricians for its ERs

KARACHI: Emergency rooms in Sindh’s government hospitals and other locations managed by ChildLife Foundation need more FCPS qualified pediatric doctors as patients continue to increase due to excellent service delivery. Despite advertising the openings multiple times, some positions are still vacant.

“We have already hired more than 300 doctors in ERs locally, but we need more FCPS pediatric doctors in all ERs to deliver quality treatment to increasing patient flow,” said a spokesman for ChildLife Foundation.

“In our effort to provide children of Sindh and other locations best possible care, we hope that FCPS pediatric doctors will apply to fill the vacancies,” said a spokesman for ChildLife. He elaborated that preference will be given to local candidates.

It is pertinent to mention here that ChildLife is operating ERs in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Quetta, Lahore and Islamabad besides 120 telemedicine centers in public sector hospitals - which have treated 5 million children so far.

