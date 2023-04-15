AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pompeo says he will not run for US president

AFP Published April 15, 2023 Updated April 15, 2023 05:39pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: Former US secretary of state Mike Pompeo has said he would not seek to run for president in 2024.

“(My wife) Susan and I have concluded, after much consideration and prayer, that I will not present myself as a candidate to become President of the United States in the 2024 election,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter.

The Republican cited personal reasons, saying “the time is not right for me and my family.”

The former soldier and CIA director hinted, however, at a potential future bid for the presidency.

“To those of you this (news) thrilled, know that I’m 59 years old. There remain many more opportunities for which the timing might be more fitting as presidential leadership becomes even more necessary.”

Seen as brusque in public and curt with the media, Pompeo vowed to give the US State Department back its “swagger” after being appointed its secretary by then-president Donald Trump.

The evangelical Christian managed to stay consistently in Trump’s good graces, loyally defending his boss on camera and to foreign allies.

Despite his elite education at West Point and Harvard Law, Pompeo emerged from obscurity as a businessman in Kansas when he was elected to Congress in the right-wing Tea Party wave of 2010.

Trump himself and his former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley have also entered the Republican contest for the nomination.

US President Joe Biden inched closer to formally launching his 2024 bid on Friday, saying to reporters “I told you my plan is to run again.”

“I’ve already made that calculus. We’ll announce it relatively soon,” Biden said at the end of his visit to Ireland.

Mike Pompeo

Comments

1000 characters

Pompeo says he will not run for US president

IMF has no excuse for delaying revival of loan programme: PM Shehbaz

World Bank estimates fall in GDP per capita income to $1,399

IMF’s Azour says Pakistan at ‘critical juncture’, calls for ‘decisive action’

Saudi Arabia to deposit $2bn in Pakistan’s central bank in 7 working days: report

Corps Commanders’ Conference: Army looks to ‘eradicate menace of terrorism on long-term basis’

RISE-2 programme: Dar briefs Raiser on WB-backed reforms

Dollar-denominated govt bonds firm after UAE cash pledge

SBP chief says inflation to begin decelerating over next few months

Elections to Punjab, KP assemblies: SC asks SBP to release Rs21bn

ECC approves Rs261m for Railway underpass

Read more stories