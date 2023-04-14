AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

JGB yields pinned in narrow ranges as BOJ’s Ueda sticks with stimulus

Reuters Published 14 Apr, 2023 10:28am
Follow us

TOKYO: Japanese government bond yields stuck to recent narrow ranges on Friday, as the new Bank of Japan chief again reiterated his intention to keep ultra-easy policy settings in place for the time being.

The 10-year JGB yield was flat at 0.455%, having strayed only one basis point either side of that level since April 5.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures slipped 0.04 yen to 147.64, trading in the center of a 0.46-point range since April 3.

BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda, who took over the job from Haruhiko Kuroda at the start of this week, said at a news conference on Thursday that he told G-20 counterparts that Japan’s central bank will keep stimulus unchanged as it forecasts inflation will slow back below its 2% target in the second half of the year.

The comments repeat what he said a day earlier about the risk of failing to achieve the inflation target outweighing the risk of falling behind the curve in curbing price growth.

That’s even as the International Monetary Fund urged the BOJ to allow long-term yields - now pinned within 50 basis points either side of zero under the yield curve controls (YCC) - to move more flexibly.

“New Governor Kazuo Ueda has shown absolutely no urgency to revise YCC,” Yasunari Ueno, chief markets economist at Mizuho Securities, wrote in a client note.

JGB yields rise as buying spree pauses; futures drop

“Does that mean YCC can remain in its current form, without further revision, for an extended period? We still think that is unlikely but cannot rule it out.”

Economists generally expect some tweaks to YCC may be possible at Ueda’s second meeting in charge in mid-June, forgoing a change at the gathering later this month. On Friday, superlong yields - which are less constricted by BOJ policy - followed US yields higher.

The 20-year JGB yield edged up 1 basis point to 1.050% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.305%.

The two-year yield added 0.5 basis point to -0.050%, while the five-year yield fell 0.5 basis point to 0.150%.

JGBs

Comments

1000 characters

JGB yields pinned in narrow ranges as BOJ’s Ueda sticks with stimulus

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

IMF chief hopeful of ‘successful’ completion of programme with Pakistan

China is willing to implement debt disposal framework

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Govt-SC standoff worsens amid economic impasse

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

Read more stories