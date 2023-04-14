AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
BAFL 28.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.42%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.94%)
DGKC 45.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.16%)
EPCL 45.97 Decreased By ▼ -3.88 (-7.78%)
FCCL 11.88 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.45%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 11.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.45%)
HUBC 68.43 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (0.78%)
HUMNL 5.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.5%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.9%)
MLCF 26.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
NETSOL 74.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.31%)
OGDC 85.82 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.43%)
PAEL 10.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.56%)
PIBTL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.47%)
PPL 67.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.18%)
PRL 12.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.26 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.13%)
TELE 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 14.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 109.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.38%)
UNITY 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Killed in the line of duty: JI seeks urgent compensation payment to firefighters’ heirs

Recorder Report Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
Follow us

KARACHI: Chief of the Karachi chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Thursday paid tribute to the four firefighters who died while trying to put out a blaze at a factory and urged the provincial government to pay compensation and other dues to the bereaved families immediately.

Talking to reporters after attending the funeral prayers of the firefighters, he also exhorted the PPP government to allocate funds for their families so that they may meet their financial needs in an honourable manner.

“Unfortunately as per routine the government pays post-death allowances after one year of the incident, which itself is a shameful act,” said Hafiz Naeem.

The firefighting department of the KMC is practically in a rundown condition as it has been functioning under the Sindh government for a long time, he said. “The feudal mindset is responsible for the miseries of the people living in the urban areas of the province,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

JI Firefighters Hafiz Naeemur Rehman firefighters heirs factory blaze

Comments

1000 characters

Killed in the line of duty: JI seeks urgent compensation payment to firefighters’ heirs

SC renders bill clipping CJP’s powers ineffective at least for now

NA too rejects eight-judge larger bench

ECP reacts to President’s remark

PM accuses Imran of imperilling foreign policy interests

World Bank ties recurrent budget shortfall to low fiscal revenue

Key secretaries, SBP governor in US to attend WBG-IMF meetings

TCP paying Rs143m mark-up daily on loans for commodity imports

E-bikes/e-rickshaws: PMYB&ALS model approved by ECC

Kissan Package: Use of DAP, urea ebbs due to higher prices, supply issues

20pc duty imposed on import of tea whiteners

Read more stories