Killed in the line of duty: JI seeks urgent compensation payment to firefighters’ heirs

KARACHI: Chief of the Karachi chapter of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman on Thursday paid tribute to the four firefighters who died while trying to put out a blaze at a factory and urged the provincial government to pay compensation and other dues to the bereaved families immediately.

Talking to reporters after attending the funeral prayers of the firefighters, he also exhorted the PPP government to allocate funds for their families so that they may meet their financial needs in an honourable manner.

“Unfortunately as per routine the government pays post-death allowances after one year of the incident, which itself is a shameful act,” said Hafiz Naeem.

The firefighting department of the KMC is practically in a rundown condition as it has been functioning under the Sindh government for a long time, he said. “The feudal mindset is responsible for the miseries of the people living in the urban areas of the province,” he added.

