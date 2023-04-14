Police, FIA submit to IHC details of cases against PTI leader

AVN 65.11 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.65%)
Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Apr, 2023 05:59am
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Capital Police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Thursday, submitted before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) details of the cases registered against Murad Saeed, leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and former federal minister.

A single bench of Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the former federal minister’s petition requesting the court to provide the details of the cases registered against him and prevent his arrest.

During the hearing, the Islamabad Police informed the court that eight First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered against the petitioner, while the FIA informed the bench that no case against Murad Saeed was pending with it. The FIA said that Murad is not wanted by them in any case.

Sher Afzal Marwat, the counsel of the PTI leader said that the government has withdrawn the security of his client while he is facing severe security threats by extremists in Swat.

The IHC judge remarked that how can they order the provision of security to Murad from Islamabad in Swat. He asked the counsel to submit documentary proof then the court will look into the matter.

Then, Justice Arbab disposed of the case after the reports were submitted to the bench. The former federal minister approached the IHC, praying the court to provide details of the cases registered against him, avoid arrest and provision of security.

In his petition, the PTI leader said that the interior minister was hurling threats at him publicly. He added that his security has been withdrawn despite serious security concerns.

He filed the petition through his lawyer Sher Afzal and cited the Federation, the Islamabad Police Chief and the Director General (DG) of the FIA as respondents. In the petition, he requested the court that an order should be given to provide the details of the cases registered against him and the details of ongoing inquiries and investigations in other institutions including the FIA should also be sought.

According to the petitioner, the PTI protested against Imran Khan’s removal from office and thousands of PTI workers were arrested. He stated that the homes of the PTI workers have been raided. He further said that it has come to his knowledge through the media that cases have been registered at different police stations in Islamabad at the requests of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) workers.

He further said that the banned TTP (Tehrik-e-Talban Pakistan) is threatening him for holding a successful peace rally in Swat against militants but his security has been withdrawn despite serious security concerns.

