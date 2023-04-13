AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.83%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
DGKC 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-7.66%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 86.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PAEL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
PPL 67.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 109.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.41%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden Irish tour moves to Dublin for parliamentary address, castle banquet

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 01:06pm
Follow us

DUBLIN: US President Joe Biden, a proud Irish-American, took his three-day tour of Ireland to Dublin on Thursday for an address to parliament and a banquet at Dublin Castle as his focus shifted from Northern Irish peace to celebrating his heritage.

“It feels wonderful. It feels like I’m coming home,” Biden told journalists on Wednesday afternoon as he toured Carlingford Castle, near the home of one of the Irish branches of his family.

Biden will be guest of honour at a banquet at St Patrick’s Hall in Dublin Castle on Thursday evening, an honour previously given to Queen Elizabeth II and US President John F. Kennedy.

In the afternoon he will hold meetings with Ireland’s president and prime minister and become the fourth US president to address a joint session of the Irish parliament after Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.

Biden spent Wednesday morning in Belfast where he held brief talks with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and urged Northern Irish political leaders to restore their power-sharing government with the promise of significant US investment.

Biden embarks on nostalgic tour of Ireland

Later he enjoyed a more light hearted trip to the home town of great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan, a shoemaker who immigrated to the United States in 1849, in Louth, halfway between Dublin and Belfast.

Biden complimented the rain-soaked residents of Dundalk town by telling them their town was beautiful. “I don’t know why the hell my ancestors left here,” he quipped.

On Friday he is to meet relatives from another side of his family, that of great-great-great-grandfather Edward Blewitt, in the western county of Mayo, where he will also make a public address to wrap up his tour.

Biden will be accompanied for some of his Dublin engagements by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is visiting Ireland before travelling to Vietnam and Japan.

US president Joe Biden Queen Elizabeth II Secretary of State Antony Blinken Dublin Castle

Comments

1000 characters

Biden Irish tour moves to Dublin for parliamentary address, castle banquet

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Mari Petroleum, Orient Petroleum ink gas processing contract

India opens new investigation into BBC in widening crackdown

Full-strength Pakistan to bring ‘A game’ against depleted New Zealand

World Bank recognises grim spectre of food price rise

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Read more stories