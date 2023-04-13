AVN 65.22 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (1.83%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
BOP 3.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
CNERGY 3.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 11.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.3%)
DGKC 44.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.42%)
EPCL 46.03 Decreased By ▼ -3.82 (-7.66%)
FCCL 11.87 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.37%)
FFL 5.29 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
FLYNG 5.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
GGL 11.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 68.64 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.09%)
HUMNL 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.54%)
KAPCO 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.58%)
KEL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.5%)
LOTCHEM 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.03%)
MLCF 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.75%)
NETSOL 74.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.13%)
OGDC 86.08 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PAEL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.98%)
PPL 67.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.34%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.72%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.9%)
SNGP 41.34 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.32%)
TELE 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
TPLP 14.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
TRG 109.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.41%)
UNITY 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.78%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,106 Increased By 13.7 (0.34%)
BR30 14,700 Increased By 58.4 (0.4%)
KSE100 40,206 Increased By 79.5 (0.2%)
KSE30 14,989 Increased By 28.6 (0.19%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 13, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.67

Reuters Published 13 Apr, 2023 01:03pm
Follow us

SINGAPORE: CBOT May wheat may retest a support at $6.67 per bushel, a break below which could open the way towards $6.60-1/2.

The bounce triggered by the support at $6.67 was very weak and seems to have ended around a resistance at $6.83-1/4.

The weakness suggests an incomplete wave c, which may extend below $6.67. A falling trendline remains intact, which also indicates a steady downtrend from $7.24.

A break above $6.77 may lead to a gain to $6.83-1/4.

Euronext wheat inches up

On the daily chart, the effort to stabilize around a support of $6.75-1/2 does not look very successful, as the market has remained quite flat.

There is a slim chance of the contract bouncing towards $7.31-1/2.

Over the next few days, it may fall towards $6.06-3/4.

Wheat

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT wheat may retest support at $6.67

SC amendment bill: Top court issues notices to PM, president

Intra-day update: rupee maintains upward trend against US dollar

Honda Atlas extends plant shutdown as supply chain constraints continue

Pak Suzuki extends motorcycle plant shutdown till April 28

Mari Petroleum, Orient Petroleum ink gas processing contract

India opens new investigation into BBC in widening crackdown

Full-strength Pakistan to bring ‘A game’ against depleted New Zealand

World Bank recognises grim spectre of food price rise

Fiscal Monitor: IMF projects fall in govt gross debt to 73.6pc of GDP

Higher inflation: Hike in NSS profit rates unlikely to attract investors

Read more stories