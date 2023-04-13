AVN 64.04 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.77%)
Apr 13, 2023
Punjab’s ‘big catch-up’ exercise begins ahead of immunisation week

Recorder Report Published 13 Apr, 2023 06:37am
LAHORE: While preparations for “The World Immunisation Week” being marked from April 24 to 30 are underway, the Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI) Punjab has embarked upon its largest routine immunisation catch up activity, the Integrated Outreach Activity (IOA), in 35 districts to vaccinate zero dose and defaulter children in the province.

The activity is being carried out throughout the month of April 2023 with the technical and financial support of the WHO.

On the eve of the IOA activity, Director General Health Services Punjab Dr Ilyas Gondal said, “The World Immunisation Week is commemorated around the world every year from 24 to 30th April, to raise awareness about the miraculous impact of vaccines in saving human lives. Vaccines, I have to say, are the most cost effective public health intervention ever introduced in human history.

The IOA this year is aligned with the theme of the World Immunisation Week 2023 ‘Big Catch Up’. We are complementing Demand Generation with improved service delivery.”

In the first round of IOA in April, 4486 vaccinators with as many Social Mobilizers are carrying out the activity in 3407 Union Councils of the province. There are 586 supervisors engaged in the activity which include CEO, DHO-PS, DDHOs, EPI Focal Persons, DSVs and ASVs.

Director EPI Punjab Dr Mukhtar Ahmed said, “We are conducting the IOA in all districts 35 districts of the province except Lahore where it will be conducted in second round in July 2023. Our special focus is on weak Union Councils identified with the support of Synergy Evaluation System developed by PEI-EPI team.

The activity provides the provincial programme a catch-up vaccination opportunity to cover Zero Dose Children/Communities & Defaulters, ensure Covid-19 Vaccination and administer OPV to Still Missed Children. We are grateful to the WHO for providing technical and financial support for the activity.”

Head of Office, WHO Sub Office Punjab Dr Jamshaid Ahmed said, “The WHO will continue to support the EPI Programme. The Round-I will be completed by 30th April 2023 and next round shall begin a couple of months later. The idea is to ensure no child misses his essential vaccination.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

