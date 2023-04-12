European stocks climb at open, before US inflation

LONDON: European stock markets gained modestly at the open Wednesday following solid gains in the previous session, as traders await the latest US inflation reading.

London’s benchmark FTSE 100 index rose 0.2 percent to 7,797.97 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt’s DAX index climbed 0.2 percent to 15,687.20 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.1 percent to 7,398.59.

Stocks climb as investors await US inflation data

The French index on Tuesday reached a record high above 7,400 points before easing ahead of the close.