AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 12, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 12 Apr, 2023 06:11am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan said Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government could not provide reasonable relief to the people due to the “poisonous pact” with International Monetary Fund (IMF) signed by previous Imran Khan government.

The press conference was mainly called to convey the government’s viewpoint on issues related to the Supreme Court and the next general elections; however, when asked a specific question pertaining to his portfolio Dastgir parroted the government line: “We did not sign any agreement with the IMF.

It is the same agreement which was inked by the Imran Khan government in April 2019, which is still hammering the foundations of Pakistan.” He added that besides other pledges made by the previous government ‘extraordinary independence’ was granted to SBP, the rupee was let to free float, and money laundering and security related issues were part of the pact with Fund.

IMF deal violation by PTI govt described as conspiracy

Dastgir contended that Imran Khan’s agreement with IMF was so poisonous that when the incumbent government talked about harsh conditions and asserted that Pakistan is a sovereign State, IMF responded that Pakistan was also a sovereign State when the agreement was signed. The Fund made it clear that Pakistan has to comply with the pact already signed by the former government.

“There are number issues due to which the government and public both are facing problems,” he added.

Responding to a question, Dastgir said power supply situation will be far better this summer as compared to the previous year due to better management and addition of 2600 MW electricity from local-coal based power project in Thar.

He said load shedding duration will be substantially less during the hot months if Petroleum Division ensures supply of gas as per commitment.

“I, as a public representative, acknowledge that the lives of people are difficult due to high inflation as we could not provide sufficient relief,” the Minister added.

He further stated that the government will use furnace oil produced by local refineries in the summer and it will not import furnace oil for four months in a bid to save foreign exchange due to which impact of dollar driven import on FCA will narrow down.

The Minister for Power said bidding for the first 600-MWp solar project is taking place on May 7, 2023 and work on it will start by the end of this year.

Khurram Dastgir said focus of the incumbent government is reconstruction of the country while that of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is bent to stoke chaos and anarchy.

He said the 2018 elections were manipulated, the consequences of which are still being faced by us in the form of economic crises including shortage of wheat, sugar and fertilizer. He said a 90% increase was witnessed in debt and liabilities of the country during the PTI tenure.

The Minister for Power emphasized the need for simultaneous conduct of elections in the country, saying it is important for transparency, as well as, to take the country towards stability.

Dastgir said it is our effort that general elections, due later this year, are held in a free, fair and transparent manner without any unconstitutional interference. Elections, he added, should truly represent public opinion. The Senate and the joint sitting of the parliament have also passed resolutions demanding that elections be held simultaneously.

The Minister for Power also prayed the Supreme Court of Pakistan to constitute a full court to address the constitutional crisis through exercising collective wisdom.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Pakistan Economy electricity SBP PETROLEUM DIVISION Imran Khan furnace oil PTI chairman Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Economic distress

Comments

1000 characters

Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

PDM govt’s one year: PM talks about challenges, successes

JCP to meet on 13th amid clash of institutions

SC bill challenged in apex court

Funding issue: ECP submits report to SC

ECC approves Rs300m for repair of public buildings

Setting up of big refinery in Balochistan: proposals sought

155,027 women filers appearing on ‘Active Taxpayers List’: FBR

Cold storages: Nepra grills Gepco team for supply on non-commercial rates

Invoking Article 170 (2) of Constitution: PAC directs AGP to conduct Nepra’s audit in 15 days

Read more stories