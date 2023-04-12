Govt terms previous deal with IMF ‘poisonous’

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan said Tuesday that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government could not provide reasonable relief to the people due to the “poisonous pact” with International Monetary Fund (IMF) signed by previous Imran Khan government.

The press conference was mainly called to convey the government’s viewpoint on issues related to the Supreme Court and the next general elections; however, when asked a specific question pertaining to his portfolio Dastgir parroted the government line: “We did not sign any agreement with the IMF.

It is the same agreement which was inked by the Imran Khan government in April 2019, which is still hammering the foundations of Pakistan.” He added that besides other pledges made by the previous government ‘extraordinary independence’ was granted to SBP, the rupee was let to free float, and money laundering and security related issues were part of the pact with Fund.

IMF deal violation by PTI govt described as conspiracy

Dastgir contended that Imran Khan’s agreement with IMF was so poisonous that when the incumbent government talked about harsh conditions and asserted that Pakistan is a sovereign State, IMF responded that Pakistan was also a sovereign State when the agreement was signed. The Fund made it clear that Pakistan has to comply with the pact already signed by the former government.

“There are number issues due to which the government and public both are facing problems,” he added.

Responding to a question, Dastgir said power supply situation will be far better this summer as compared to the previous year due to better management and addition of 2600 MW electricity from local-coal based power project in Thar.

He said load shedding duration will be substantially less during the hot months if Petroleum Division ensures supply of gas as per commitment.

“I, as a public representative, acknowledge that the lives of people are difficult due to high inflation as we could not provide sufficient relief,” the Minister added.

He further stated that the government will use furnace oil produced by local refineries in the summer and it will not import furnace oil for four months in a bid to save foreign exchange due to which impact of dollar driven import on FCA will narrow down.

The Minister for Power said bidding for the first 600-MWp solar project is taking place on May 7, 2023 and work on it will start by the end of this year.

Khurram Dastgir said focus of the incumbent government is reconstruction of the country while that of PTI Chairman Imran Khan is bent to stoke chaos and anarchy.

He said the 2018 elections were manipulated, the consequences of which are still being faced by us in the form of economic crises including shortage of wheat, sugar and fertilizer. He said a 90% increase was witnessed in debt and liabilities of the country during the PTI tenure.

The Minister for Power emphasized the need for simultaneous conduct of elections in the country, saying it is important for transparency, as well as, to take the country towards stability.

Dastgir said it is our effort that general elections, due later this year, are held in a free, fair and transparent manner without any unconstitutional interference. Elections, he added, should truly represent public opinion. The Senate and the joint sitting of the parliament have also passed resolutions demanding that elections be held simultaneously.

The Minister for Power also prayed the Supreme Court of Pakistan to constitute a full court to address the constitutional crisis through exercising collective wisdom.

