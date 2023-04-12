Iftikhar calls for efforts to increase per capita income

KARACHI: Income per capita must increase to reduce the poverty in the country, stated by Iftikhar Ali Malik a global business leader of Pakistan and President SAARC Chamber.

He said, “Half of the nation is now living below the poverty line due to huge inflation in Pakistan. Utility items are beyond the reach of common person.”

He said that only a strong economy can revert this position but for this we must implement business friendly policies and run our industries day and night to increase export. Taking loan to pay off loan policy has never succeeded.

Malik said that Pakistani nation is brave and ready to fight out the difficult times but government and rulers must sit on a table and end the political war for Pakistan. He also said that peace is must to bring prosperity for our generations and for Pakistan.

