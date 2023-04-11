AVN 63.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.7%)
BAFL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
BOP 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
CNERGY 3.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.15%)
DFML 11.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
DGKC 44.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.74%)
EPCL 50.19 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.66%)
FCCL 11.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.12%)
FFL 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.76%)
FLYNG 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
GGL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.82%)
HUBC 67.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.3%)
HUMNL 5.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.28%)
KAPCO 24.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.16 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.17%)
MLCF 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.53%)
NETSOL 74.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-0.68%)
OGDC 83.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PAEL 10.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.74%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
PPL 64.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.08%)
PRL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.92%)
SNGP 39.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.67%)
TELE 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.12%)
TPLP 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.7%)
TRG 107.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.63%)
UNITY 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.69%)
BR100 4,045 Decreased By -4.2 (-0.1%)
BR30 14,462 Decreased By -1.5 (-0.01%)
KSE100 39,805 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.08%)
KSE30 14,807 Decreased By -26 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 11, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sterling rises for first day in five as dollar ebbs

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 03:25pm
Follow us

LONDON: The British pound rose for the first day in five against a softening dollar on Tuesday as risk-sentiment improved, helping to push sterling towards the 10-month high it reached last week.

The pound was last up 0.5% against the dollar at $1.2444, having dropped on the four previous trading sessions.

“The risk-correlated currency continues to swing with global investor sentiment,” George Vessey, FX & macro strategist at Convera, said.

“The rebound in risk appetite this morning has seen equities rally across the board along with the highly correlated British pound.”

World stocks were higher on Tuesday, with European markets broadly firmer and Wall Street futures pointing to a positive open, as traders bet that interest rates will soon peak and come down later this year.

The Bank of England is not scheduled to hold a policy meeting until next month, but Governor Andrew Bailey is scheduled to speak on Wednesday and could give clues on the future path for monetary policy.

“Chief economist Huw Pill had a speech last week that was more on the hawkish side but Bailey, as governor, is likely to take a more cautious approach and won’t want to pre-commit to any action,” Danske Bank FX analyst Kirstine Kundby-Nielsen said.

“Given the very large surprise we saw in inflation last time, we still think the Bank of England will hike by 25 basis points in May,” she added.

Sterling eases, but remains near to 10-month peak

Traders price in around a 75% chance of a 25 basis point hike in May, with around a 25% chance the central bank keeps rates unchanged.

The pound was broadly flat against the euro with the single currency buying 87.72 pence.

“The euro area and Britain’s economies are being hit by the same forces. Inflation is not coming down sufficiently and they’re both energy importers,” Danske Bank’s Kundby-Nielsen said. “Euro-sterling (EUR/GBP) should stay rangebound given that we don’t really see diverging factors in monetary policy and the growth outlook.”

Meanwhile, British retailers reported a boost in spending from Mother’s Day purchases in March, during an otherwise downbeat sales period when cost of living pressures and unusually wet weather kept shoppers at home.

British pound

Comments

1000 characters

Sterling rises for first day in five as dollar ebbs

Rupee plunges to new all-time low against US dollar

Toshaskhana case: Islamabad court rejects ECP's plea for early hearing

India’s decision to hold G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in IIOJK ‘irresponsible’: FO

KSE-100 falls marginally in mixed session

PTI’s Sardar Tanveer Ilyas disqualified as AJK PM

Ousted execs sue Twitter for job-related legal bills

Bitcoin pushes past $30,000 as investors eye end of rate rises

SC bill passed: an affront to justice or chief justice?

Hajj 2023: ECC approves $163m additional forex requirement

Internal issues, repeal of rules affect Nepra’s performance

Read more stories