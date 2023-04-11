Brent oil biased to test support of $83.66

Brent oil is biased to test a support of $83.66 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $82.80.

The consolidation within a triangle is ending. The pattern may prove to be bullish if oil breaks $85.59, or bearish if oil falls below $83.66.

The drop on Tuesday suggests a downside bias.

A bearish target of $81.73 will be established once oil breaks $83.66, as indicated by the triangle.

On the daily chart, oil is about to fall below a neutral zone of $83.63-$86.54.

Brent oil remains neutral in $84-$85.59 range

The following drop is expected to somewhat mirror the consolidation in a zone of $80.72 to $86.54 between Feb. 6 and March 10.

The drop has another purpose of filling a common gap forming on April 3.