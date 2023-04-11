AVN 63.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.83%)
BAFL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
BOP 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
CNERGY 3.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 11.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.35%)
DGKC 43.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
EPCL 50.55 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.38%)
FCCL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.04%)
FFL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
FLYNG 5.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.52%)
GGL 10.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1%)
HUBC 67.79 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.49%)
HUMNL 5.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
KAPCO 24.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
KEL 2.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.48%)
LOTCHEM 24.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
MLCF 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.38%)
NETSOL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.07%)
OGDC 83.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
PAEL 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.37%)
PIBTL 4.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.01%)
PPL 64.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.46%)
PRL 12.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.58%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.9%)
SNGP 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.75%)
TELE 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.62%)
TPLP 14.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 107.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.12 (-1.03%)
UNITY 12.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 4,047 Decreased By -2.1 (-0.05%)
BR30 14,447 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.11%)
KSE100 39,843 Increased By 7.1 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,831 Decreased By -2.5 (-0.02%)
Brent oil biased to test support of $83.66

Reuters Published 11 Apr, 2023 10:08am
Brent oil is biased to test a support of $83.66 per barrel, a break below which could open the way towards $82.80.

The consolidation within a triangle is ending. The pattern may prove to be bullish if oil breaks $85.59, or bearish if oil falls below $83.66.

The drop on Tuesday suggests a downside bias.

A bearish target of $81.73 will be established once oil breaks $83.66, as indicated by the triangle.

On the daily chart, oil is about to fall below a neutral zone of $83.63-$86.54.

Brent oil remains neutral in $84-$85.59 range

The following drop is expected to somewhat mirror the consolidation in a zone of $80.72 to $86.54 between Feb. 6 and March 10.

The drop has another purpose of filling a common gap forming on April 3.

Brent oil

