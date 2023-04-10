AVN 64.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.01%)
BAFL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.14%)
BOP 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.3%)
CNERGY 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
DGKC 44.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.67%)
EPCL 49.82 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.71%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.84%)
FFL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
FLYNG 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.67%)
GGL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
HUBC 68.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.29%)
HUMNL 5.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.79%)
KAPCO 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
KEL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.49%)
LOTCHEM 23.53 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.56%)
MLCF 26.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 74.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
OGDC 84.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.48%)
PAEL 10.96 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.29%)
PIBTL 3.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
PPL 65.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.05%)
PRL 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.85%)
SNGP 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 8.03 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.75%)
TPLP 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.56%)
TRG 108.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
UNITY 12.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,066 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.18%)
BR30 14,549 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.31%)
KSE100 40,059 Increased By 8.9 (0.02%)
KSE30 14,893 Decreased By -21.7 (-0.15%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Closing dates of two CASA-1000 financial agreements extended

Mushtaq Ghumman Published April 10, 2023 Updated April 10, 2023 08:31am
Follow us

ISLAMABAD: The International Development Association has extended closing dates of two financing agreements of Central Asia-South Asian Electricity Transmission and Trade Project (CASA-1000) to December 31, 2025 from March 31, 2023.

The World Bank’s Country Director, Najy Benhassine, in a letter to Secretary of Economic Affairs, Dr Kazim Niaz has referred to the Financing Agreement, i.e., original financing agreement between Pakistan and the International Development Association of May 11, 2015 as amended for the CASA and financing agreement (additional financing agreement) and Pakistan and International Development Association of November 26, 2019 as amended for the additional financing for the project.

The Bank has also referred to the letter of Economic Affairs Division (EAD) of February 15, 2023 requesting to extend the closing date of CASA credits provided for under the financing agreement and additional financing agreements.

World Bank extends CASA-1000 closing date

The Bank has informed Secretary EAD that the International Development Association has established on December 31, 2025, as the later date for purpose of Section IV.B.2 of schedule 2 to the original financing agreement and Section III.B.2 of schedule 2 to the additional financing agreement.

NTDC had sought additional financing of $35 million for additional activities of the project which was put on halt due to problems in Afghanistan as both World Bank and USAID had suspended financing in Afghanistan after regime change. However, recently, Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a letter informed Islamabad that the new government has decided to honour agreement signed by the previous regime with respect to CASA. In this regard, a meeting has also been held between Afghan Finance Ministry and World Bank.

“The project is delayed by at least two years and discussions were under way with the World Bank for extension in the project period from March 2023 to December 2025,” the sources said, adding that the loan component of IsDB also needs to be extended beyond June, 2023, for which a request is being made to IsDB.

According to the Aide Memoire, original cost of the project was $185 million, of which $92.66 million has already been disbursed whereas $46.74 million is to be released during current financial year.

A World Bank team led by Anthony Granville carried out the implementation mission from June 27 to July 7, 2022 to review the implementation of the project. The main objectives of the mission were to: (i) discuss the implementation of the CASA-1000 Project; (ii) review project status, including procurement, contact management, financial management, disbursement, and reporting under the Projects; (iii) review the implementation status of the Converter Station and Electrode Station and line; (iv) get an update on the implementation of the Resettlement Action Plan (RAP); (v) Account bank procurement; (vi) Technical code; and (vii) the project restructuring process required from Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

World Bank Najy Benhassine Economic Affairs Division CASA 1000 project financing agreement CASA 1000 Dr Kazim Niaz

Comments

1000 characters

Closing dates of two CASA-1000 financial agreements extended

World Bank, IMF spring meetings to get underway in complex economic environment

Intra-day update: rupee registers losses against US dollar

Parliament will try to prove it’s part of solution?

PTI parliamentary party to meet today

Punjab polls: Cabinet refers fund matter to parliament

‘Conspiracy’ was not hatched in US: IK

UAE’s e& to acquire majority stake in Careem’s Super App for $400mn

USD LIBOR to SOFR: DFIs concerned at transitioning delay

Tax payments made by PEPs: PIC summons secretary FBR for not providing info

PTI issues ‘white paper’ on PDM govt’s performance

Read more stories