Apr 09, 2023
Possible debar from heading party: LHC full bench to hear IK’s plea tomorrow

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2023 05:58am
LAHORE: A full bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) would hear on Monday a petition of PTI Chairman Imran Khan praying to restrain the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) from proceeding to debar him from heading his party following a disqualification in Toshakhana reference.

Headed by Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan, the bench comprises Justice Shams Mahmood Mirza, Justice Shahid Karim, Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry, and Justice Jawad Hassan.

On January 30 last, the bench adjourned its proceedings to wait for a decision by the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on a similar petition of Imran Khan.

The ECP had started the proceedings against Khan after disqualifying him from his Mianwali seat in the Toshakhana reference.

Imran Khan through his counsel challenged the assumption of jurisdiction by the ECP through the issuance of the impugned order and the notice.

He sought the interpretation of Articles 218(3) and 219, read with Articles 4 and 5 of the Constitution and Sections 8(c) and 9 of the Election Act in the light of Article 62(f) of the Constitution.

He pointed out that a reference against Khan was submitted before the NA speaker, who sent it to the ECP to decide the matter.

