AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

LHC upholds upper age limit relaxation

Hamid Nawaz Published 09 Apr, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court upheld the relaxation granted to the petitioners, beyond maximum upper age limit of 30 years and observed, “Parties should not be made to suffer for action or inaction of the authority who was obliged to follow the law”.

The court passed these observations in a petition of Malik Muhammad Yaqoob and others and directed the respondents to reinstate and regularize the petitioners in their service. The court said that it is neither the case of respondents that the appointing authority was not competent nor it is claimed that age relaxation orders were recalled being issued illegally or by incompetent authority.

The court observed that the contract appointment orders in respect of petitioners were not only issued after complying codal formalities but they also completed their contract tenure.

The court said the perusal of appointment orders show that same have been issued by the TMO upon recommendation of the Selection Committee. Therefore, the upper age of petitioners was relaxed under Section 5(3) of the Punjab Local Council Services Rules of 1983, the court concluded.

According to the details Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Renala Khurd, advertised various posts of drivers & helpers. The age limit for said posts was 18 to 25 years and after applying upper age relaxation allowed across the board, the maximum upper age limit was 30 years.

The petitioners, who were few months beyond upper age limit of 30 years, were granted age relaxation for period beyond 30 years by the concerned TMA under the Punjab Local Council Services Rules 1983.

The petitioners were consequently appointed on contract for a period of three years. Their contract was also extended further. In the meanwhile, the regularization policy was issued by the Services & General Administration Department to regularize the services of contract appointees.

The petitioners, however, were not regularized on the ground that they were overage at the time of recruitment. They challenged the decision and got relief.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

LHC Lahore High Court petitioners

Comments

1000 characters

LHC upholds upper age limit relaxation

Economic challenges exist but situation not as bleak as being portrayed: Bilal Azhar

IMF bailout still on track, insists Dar

Govt decides to table SC bill in joint session

Cabinet had urged President to pass SC Bill 2023

PM assails President

6-judge order of Apr 4 was not permissible under Constitution or law: Justice Isa

Installation of automated track-and-trace system: FBR encountering compatibility issues at sugar mills

Applicable investment limits: Newly-licenced lending NBFCs must ensure compliance in a year: SECP

Wholesale market: Sugar price jumps to Rs6,000/50kg bag in a month

KOEN accuses Nepra, others of ‘jeopardizing’ two hydropower projects

Read more stories