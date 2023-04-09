Person trying to enter PM House arrested

ISLAMABAD: Police on Saturday arrested a suspicious person who was trying to enter the Prime Minister House, sources said.

The sources said that the person arrested is identified as Nasir belonging to Swat. The arrested person is mentally retarded, they said.

However, the police spokesman said that the suspicious person has been arrested from inside Pak Secretariat near a wall adjacent to Prime Ministers House.

The medical test of the suspect will be carried out to check his mental condition.

