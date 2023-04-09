AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
CM wants foolproof security arrangements for Easter

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2023 06:51am
LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has ordered to ensure foolproof security arrangements on Easter across Punjab.

The CM directed the Cabinet Standing Committee for Law & Order to make foolproof security arrangements for Easter. He asserted to make special focus on the security of churches and make further addition in the police force. Mohsin Naqvi directed the police and law enforcement agencies to remain alert and make a strict vigil on the miscreant elements.

He further directed that the officers should themselves remain in the field and carry out monitoring on the implementation of all SOPs.

The CM acknowledged that the Christian community has played a significant role in the construction and progress of Pakistan and we equally share the rejoice of the Christian community on the eve of Easter.

Moreover, the CM chaired a meeting at CM Office to review progress being made on “Mera Pyara” app.

On the direction of Mohsin Naqvi a record management system has been prepared for “Mera Pyara” app. Mohsin Naqvi ordered to undertake measures to launch “Mera Pyara” app immediately.

The CM directed that “Mera Pyara” app should be made foolproof and authentic to the maximum possible extent. It was informed during the briefing that even a special child or a person can be registered on “Mera Pyara” app keeping in view the apprehension of their getting lost.

A report of a lost or recovered child or a person can also be be registered on “Mera Pyara” app and thereby a search for the lost or recovered children can be made possible. It was further apprised during the briefing that 2629 lost children are being registered in Punjab while 259 children have been recovered and 25 lost children have been successfully reunited with their families. Citizens can also register a report of a lost child on the “Mera Pyara” app.

Illiterate persons can get their reports registered on the Police Front Desk, Tahafuz Markaz and Police Khidmat Markaz. A report for the search and recovery can also be registered in the Child Protection Bureau and Shelter Homes through “Mera Pyara” app.

The lost children or persons can be reunited with their families through their photograph, colour, race and fingerprints. DNA tests of the parents of lost children or persons and of the parents of recovered children or persons will be conducted in the last phase.

Punjab police security arrangements Easter Mohsin Naqvi Caretaker CM Punjab

