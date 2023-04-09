AVN 64.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.22%)
BAFL 28.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.53%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.57%)
DFML 11.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.82%)
DGKC 44.58 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.43%)
EPCL 49.49 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.79%)
FCCL 11.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.76%)
FFL 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.86%)
FLYNG 5.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1%)
GGL 11.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.45%)
HUBC 68.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-1.06%)
HUMNL 5.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.06%)
KAPCO 24.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.21%)
KEL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.97%)
LOTCHEM 23.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.52%)
MLCF 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.9%)
NETSOL 75.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.33%)
OGDC 84.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.99%)
PAEL 10.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
PIBTL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
PPL 66.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-2.68%)
PRL 12.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-8.04%)
SNGP 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-1.31%)
TELE 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.6%)
TPLP 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.03%)
TRG 108.68 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.11%)
UNITY 13.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.66%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.07%)
BR100 4,074 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.96%)
BR30 14,595 Decreased By -224.3 (-1.51%)
KSE100 40,050 Decreased By -301.2 (-0.75%)
KSE30 14,915 Decreased By -131.1 (-0.87%)
Brecorder Logo
Apr 09, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PFA serves notices to 950 eateries, imposes fines of Rs1.980m during drive

Recorder Report Published 09 Apr, 2023 05:58am
Follow us

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has served warning notices for improvement to 950 eateries and penalized dozens of food points with Rs1.9805 million cumulative fines during a province-wide inspection operation. On the directions of the Punjab government, the provincial food regulatory body has been working day and night with full dedication to ensure the availability of healthy, safe and standard food across Punjab during Ramazan.

The food safety teams have inspected 1,530 food businesses in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Sahiwal.

The authority not only imposed hefty fines or served warning notices but also stopped the production of seven food points besides lodging FIRs against violators in the respective police stations.

According to details, PFA examined 273 food outlets in Lahore while imposing Rs632,000 cumulative fine and issued 163 warning notices besides stopping the production of a food unit by imposing an emergency prohibition order.

In Faisalabad, PFA’s watchdogs imposed a fine of Rs256,000 and served warning notices for improvement to 142 Food Business Operators (FBOs) while inspecting 231 food points. Apart from that, the food authority raided a food point and stopped its production till further order.

The teams inspected 152 food points in Rawalpindi, 187 food outlets in Gujranwala, 155 eateries in Sargodha, 68 shops in Bahawalpur, 125 food businesses in DG Khan, 99 food units in Sahiwal and 141 food points in Multan.

Moreover, the dairy safety teams examined the quality of 300,331 litres of milk while inspecting 126 milk shops and 241 milk carrier vehicles in a daylong operation.

During the operation, the teams disposed of 2,935 litres of substandard and adulterated milk after proven contamination of polluted water and unhygienic ingredients. The Punjab Food Authority is constantly carrying out operations in the field to deliver healthy and safe food to the people.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Food Authority PFA

Comments

1000 characters

PFA serves notices to 950 eateries, imposes fines of Rs1.980m during drive

Economic challenges exist but situation not as bleak as being portrayed: Bilal Azhar

IMF bailout still on track, insists Dar

Govt decides to table SC bill in joint session

Cabinet had urged President to pass SC Bill 2023

PM assails President

6-judge order of Apr 4 was not permissible under Constitution or law: Justice Isa

Installation of automated track-and-trace system: FBR encountering compatibility issues at sugar mills

Applicable investment limits: Newly-licenced lending NBFCs must ensure compliance in a year: SECP

Wholesale market: Sugar price jumps to Rs6,000/50kg bag in a month

KOEN accuses Nepra, others of ‘jeopardizing’ two hydropower projects

Read more stories